12,701 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

