1,438 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $607.57. 365,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,567. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $612.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.39. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.65, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

