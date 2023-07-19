1inch Network (1INCH) Price Hits $0.33

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $329.81 million and approximately $101.15 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,624,446 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

