4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

FFNTF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,465. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.