4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
FFNTF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,465. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
