52,820 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $3,605,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. 10,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

