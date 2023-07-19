53,076 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Activity

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. 188,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

