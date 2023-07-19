7,477 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 146,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,633. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.