89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

ETNB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. 89bio has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

In other 89bio news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,433 shares of company stock worth $894,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $5,092,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

