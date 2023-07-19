9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9F Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JFU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,679. 9F has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

