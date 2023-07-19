AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

IDTVF remained flat at $25.43 on Wednesday. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. AB Industrivärden has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

