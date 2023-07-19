Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 363,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 40,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

