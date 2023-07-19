ABCMETA (META) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $185.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,931.55 or 0.99965236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000196 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $417.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

