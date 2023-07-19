abrdn plc Has $36.60 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Humana worth $36,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $440.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

