Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMLF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Adriatic Metals from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

