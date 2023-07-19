Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 116.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,347,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,031,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.74, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

