AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENTGet Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.77. 199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,448,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $313,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

