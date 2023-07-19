Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 72,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

