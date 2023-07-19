Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Akastor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKRYY opened at $6.20 on Monday. Akastor ASA has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

