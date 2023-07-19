Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.45. 29,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 14,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

