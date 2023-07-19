Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 404,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 116.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.