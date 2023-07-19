Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Down 5%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.20. Approximately 1,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

Alaska Power & Telephone Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55.

Alaska Power & Telephone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Alaska Power & Telephone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services.

