Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,600,000,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.19. 368,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $251.58. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

