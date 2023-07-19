Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,977,617. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

