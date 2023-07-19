Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.42. 873,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

