Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.42. 873,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.69.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alexandria Real Estate Equities
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.