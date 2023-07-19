Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3,903.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 6.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after buying an additional 447,099 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 1,527,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,018,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

