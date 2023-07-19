Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,772,700 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 7,250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.8 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ANCTF opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANCTF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.