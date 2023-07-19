American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.38. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 75,528 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.33.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

