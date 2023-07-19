American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.71.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

