AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 379,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,960. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

