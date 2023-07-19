AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.18 ($0.12). 490,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 243,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.52 ($0.12).

AMTE Power Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 million, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.39.

About AMTE Power

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cells to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

