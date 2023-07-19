Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.18. Anaergia shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

ANRGF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

