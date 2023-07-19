Analysts Set Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Target Price at $34.50

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 88.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 401,039 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth $13,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 69.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 194,349 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

