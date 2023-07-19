AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.58

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.58 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.65 ($1.17). AO World shares last traded at GBX 89.35 ($1.17), with a volume of 182,148 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AO World from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £523.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

