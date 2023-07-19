Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 11.7% in June

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,023,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,755 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 1,019,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

