Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.79 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and $5.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002142 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002813 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,367,478 coins and its circulating supply is 174,367,364 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

