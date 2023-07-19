Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

Athena Gold Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

