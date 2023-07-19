Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.66

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 55997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

