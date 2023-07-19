ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22). 428,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average session volume of 37,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.24).

ATOME Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of £39.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.45.

About ATOME Energy

(Get Free Report)

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.