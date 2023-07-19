Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ATOS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

