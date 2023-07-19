Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance
ATOS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
