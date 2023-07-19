Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $577.70

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $577.70, but opened at $561.05. Atrion shares last traded at $558.48, with a volume of 1,195 shares trading hands.

ATRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.51.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

