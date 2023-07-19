Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUBN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

