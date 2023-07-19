Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Reaches $198.55 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $198.55 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.