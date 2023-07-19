Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $97.33 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

