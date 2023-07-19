Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $225.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $191.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $193.61. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

