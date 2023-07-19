B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 196,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,746. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

