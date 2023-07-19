Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.65. 202,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.