Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $929.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

