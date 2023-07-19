Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 275,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.4504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.49%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Macro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

