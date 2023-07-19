Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.80.

BDC stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Belden has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.12%.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

