Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Belite Bio stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $44.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.